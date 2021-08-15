As Liverpool demonstrate title credentials, Mohamed Salah’s representative delivers a message to FSG.

Ramy Abbas Issa tweeted a not-so-cryptic message to Liverpool’s owners as the ball had just struck the net from Mohamed Salah’s curling effort.

Salah’s agent, who has been in talks with FSG for a long time about extending the Egyptian talisman’s contract at Liverpool, tweeted, “I hope they’re watching.”

Salah, who has two years left on his contract, has been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain, but his performance against Norwich on Saturday showed he is fully dedicated to the cause.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Alisson Becker are among the Liverpool players who have signed new contracts this summer.

It was a performance that once again emphasized his importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side, while also pressuring FSG to get Liverpool’s main man signed up for the long-term.

Liverpool re-established their title credentials against Norwich City at Carrow Road with a champions’ performance.

The Reds cruised to a 3-0 win in East Anglia, with Virgil van Dijk demonstrating the kind of excellence that has established Jurgen Klopp’s side as the Premier League’s runaway leaders this season.

Though it was Mohamed Salah who stole the show, as the Egyptian set up goals for Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino before securing the win with a deft top-corner finish.

Salah shone brightly in a team full of world-class talent, demonstrating why many people are mistaken in dismissing Liverpool’s title chances.

It just served to highlight the idea that re-signing Liverpool’s number 11 would be the best signing FSG could make this summer.

