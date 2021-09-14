As Liverpool defense changes are explored, Jurgen Klopp confronts a dilemma with Naby Keita.

Liverpool’s perfect start to the season was maintained with a convincing win over Leeds United on Sunday.

The goals came from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane as the Reds cruised to a 3-0 Premier League victory over the 10-man hosts.

Liverpool continue their frantic season with their first Champions League group game at home against AC Milan on Wednesday, the second of seven games in 22 days.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

Jurgen Klopp will not be surprised if Liverpool’s £36 million deal is kept on hold.

Alisson Becker will remain in goal after keeping his third clean sheet in four outings at the weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been equally impressive at right-back, and Andy Robertson’s fitness after a hectic period following his return from a slight ankle ligament injury will determine whether he stays on the opposite flank. Kostas Tsimikas patiently awaits another opportunity.

At the back, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk have been in command, and it’s unlikely that Joe Gomez or £36 million signing Ibrahima Konate will make their first starts of the season against Milan.

Nat Phillips hasn’t appeared on the show since the summer.

Because of Harvey Elliott’s horrific injury, there will be at least one change in midfield.

Jordan Henderson shone in a half-hour cameo at Elland Road, and Naby Keita will be a strong contender after a good start to the season and unfortunate absences in the final two games.

Fabinho shone at Leeds, while Thiago Alcantara impressed in his first start of the season.

James Milner’s experience, on the other hand, is a feasible alternative for Klopp, who can also rely on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones, the latter of whom has yet to appear this season.

With Roberto Firmino’s hamstring injury unlikely to be resolved, Liverpool are expected to stick with their tried-and-true front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota.

Divock Origi was fit to travel to Leeds but did not make the matchday squad of 20.

Takumi Minamino, on the other hand, is rumored to have missed out. “The summary has come to an end.”