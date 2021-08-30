As Liverpool considers a midfield revamp, Jurgen Klopp is confronted with the Virgil van Dijk problem.

On Saturday, Liverpool maintained their unblemished start to the season with a tense match against Chelsea, another Premier League title contender.

As the Reds fought from behind to clinch a 1-1 draw against the 10-man visitors, Mohamed Salah’s penalty cancelled out Kai Havertz’s opener.

Due to the international break, Liverpool will have to wait nearly two weeks before facing Leeds United in the Premier League.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

Virgil van Dijk is enraged by Anthony Taylor’s dismissal of Liverpool’s claims.

Alisson Becker’s strong start to the season has solidified his status as the uncontested number one between the sticks, and he will be among those who will remain on Merseyside during the international break due to quarantine concerns.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been equally impressive at right-back and will be hoping to avoid injury after being called up by England for their next World Cup qualifiers.

However, there are questions to be answered elsewhere in defense.

Andy Robertson was not at his best against Chelsea for his first appearance of the season, with Kostas Tsimikas impressing in his two Premier League starts in his place.

The trip to Leeds is the first of seven games in 22 days for Liverpool, as the Champions League and League Cup return to the club.

While Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip have cemented their positions at the heart of the defence, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez should expect to see action in the coming weeks, with Elland Road providing the first chance.

Van Dijk, in particular, will have his playing time tightly watched, having only recently returned from a nearly 10-month layoff.

While the engine room didn’t sputter, it didn’t perform at its best against Chelsea.

On his return to the number six position, Fabinho was solid enough, but Jordan Henderson failed to exert his normal influence after being switched to the left to accommodate Harvey Elliott on the opposite side.

Naby Keita was unlucky to be benched for the first game against Norwich City, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain began.

Klopp has choices, with Thiago Alcantara and Curtis both awaiting their first starts of the season. “The summary has come to an end.”