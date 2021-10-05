As Liverpool considers a future rethink, Jurgen Klopp must deal with Alisson Becker’s decision.

Liverpool’s perfect start to the season was extended with a thrilling Premier League draw against Manchester City on Sunday.

In a 2-2 draw, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both scored in the second half to give Liverpool a hard-earned point.

Liverpool’s next match is a week from Saturday, when they return from the international break with an early kick-off at Watford in the Premier League.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

With players traveling around the world on international duty, Klopp will be crossing his fingers, toes, legs, and other body parts in the hopes that they all return safely.

The added complications of quarantine and coronavirus limitations, as well as the hope that another of his players isn’t caught up in a military takeover, add to the worry.

In addition, the Reds will face a Watford team that will be hoping for a new manager bounce after replacing Xisco Munoz with Claudio Ranieri.

And Liverpool will almost certainly be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has been called up by Brazil to participate in a World Cup qualifying triple-header, the final game of which is scheduled for the early hours of Friday, October 15 – less than 36 hours before the encounter at Vicarage Road.

Caoimhin Kelleher is ready to make his second start between the pipes this season.

At left-back, Andy Robertson is set to start ahead of Kostas Tsimikas, while the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is presently out with a groin complaint, will determine who starts at right-back. On the bench will be James Milner, Neco Williams, and Joe Gomez.

Gomez is also a centre-back possibility if Klopp decides to switch away from the Virgil van Dijk-Joel Matip combo, with summer arrival Ibrahima Konate vying for only a third start. Nat Phillips is looking forward to playing his first game of the season.

With both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson due to be in international action, there is room for alteration in the midfield, not least because the former is in the same position as Alisson, who has been called up by Brazil.

Much might be at stake. “Summary ends.”