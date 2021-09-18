As Liverpool celebrates diversity successes, a youth charity welcomes a “bittersweet” award triumph.

After winning at the National Diversity Awards in Liverpool last night, an LBGT+ charity described it as a “bittersweet” victory.

Several trailblazers from Liverpool have been nominated for the annual awards, which honor organizations and community heroes that have paved the road for equality, diversity, and inclusion.

For their work with the city’s LGBT+ community, the charity GYRO, situated at the Young Person’s Advisory Service in Liverpool city centre, was awarded.

The charity, which works with children and young people in Liverpool who are exploring their sexuality and/or gender identity, had previously been nominated and this year won the community organization award for LGBT+ at the glittering ceremony held at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral yesterday evening, Friday September 17.

The Merseyside squad defeated seven other nominations to win the trophy, which was presented to GYRO by Welsh rugby legend and LGBT+ trailblazer Gareth Thomas.

GYRO gave a special shout-out to transgender youngsters when accepting the prize, urging all participants to safeguard the young transgender community, which was welcomed with thunderous ovation in the cathedral.

GYRO communication manager Chris Porter told The Washington Newsday shortly after accepting the prize, “I guess astonished is the instant term but also incredibly proud of all the work of the team and everything that we’ve achieved the last couple of years.”

“I suppose this is the frosting on the cake for us, a morale booster to say the least, after everyone’s ordeal.

“Against the backdrop of all the recent hate incidents, it means much more.

“Having a stage to give a shout out to trans youngsters who have been neglected in the midst of it all yet have been in the headlines in some ways was fantastic, and it will drive us to do a lot more for the city as well.”

“Over the moon!” a spokeswoman for GYRO wrote on Twitter. Our staff works extremely hard, and the LGBT+ youth of Liverpool mean the world to us.

“This is for Liverpool’s LGBT+ community, maybe a ray of optimism in these trying times.”

