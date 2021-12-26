As Liverpool asks a critical question, Alisson makes a’really tough’ admission.

Liverpool have reached a critical juncture in their season, according to Alisson Becker, as they continue a “very challenging” run of fixtures.

The Reds were unable to play on Boxing Day after their home Premier League match against Leeds United was called off due to a coronavirus epidemic in the Leeds team.

Despite this, Liverpool has already played seven games in December, with another scheduled for Tuesday against Leicester City.

With five more games in the first 16 days of January due to Carabao Cup and FA Cup commitments, Alisson admits the schedule is still significant during this vital season.

“Yeah, it’s an extremely emotional situation right now,” the goalkeeper remarked, “and everyone knows how significant this moment is for the remainder of the season.”

“Are you able to maintain a level of consistency?” Can you continue to win these short games that we have?