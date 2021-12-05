As Liverpool and Joel Matip rage at officials, Virgil van Dijk apologizes.

Liverpool snatched a stunning victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers after leaving it late.

On Saturday afternoon, Divock Origi came off the bench to score in the fourth minute of injury time, giving the Reds a 1-0 victory.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has now lost just once in 31 games, moving up to second in the Premier League, just a point behind new leaders Manchester City.

During the 90 minutes at Molineux, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

In the Midlands, Virgil van Dijk had an intriguing afternoon.

If seeing him bounced off the ball by Adama Traore was alarming, the characteristic crossfield pass that sent Mohamed Salah on his path to setting up the late winner was exhilarating.

However, not all of Van Dijk’s passes were accurate, as illustrated by a terrible square pass intended for Joel Matip that was struck so forcefully that it was difficult for his teammate to control, and the ball instead flew out of play.

Van Dijk quickly apologized to the Cameroonian by raising his arms. It was the bare minimum he could do.

Matip, in particular, became so bored with Wolves’ lack of attacking danger that he spent much of the second half sauntering into midfield.

And when the visitors did threaten, they were frequently flagged for a clear offside – though not until the Liverpool defense had to hustle to avert the resulting fake danger.

Play continued until Alisson Becker made a casually excellent stop to keep out a booming drive from Leander Dendocker before the flag was raised belatedly in one such incident.

Matip flailed his arms like a windmill and gesticulated violently at the assistant referee as the Liverpool defense erupted in rage. Joel, you should never change.

James Milner didn’t have much of a chance to make a mark after being substituted for Mohamed Salah shortly after Origi’s goal.

After assuming the captain’s armband, the veteran midfielder’s lone touch of the ball sent it into orbit as Wolves looked for an equaliser.

Referee Chris Kavanagh instantly blew for full time, eliciting joy and relief from the crowd. “The summary has come to an end.”