As life returns to normal, four out of 10 dog owners are finding it difficult to spend time with their pets.

Now that life has returned to normal, four out of five pet owners are finding it difficult to spend quality time with their DOGS.

According to a survey of 2,000 dog owners, individuals who obtained a puppy during lockdown feel the most strongly about it (62 percent).

And, because their hectic lifestyles are an impediment, 27% said they take yearly leave only to be with their families.

By not spending more time with their four-legged companion, nearly half (48 percent) already regret missing out on so much of their four-legged friend’s life.

Dog owners also shared their thoughts on the finest aspects of owning a dog, with affectionate behavior topping the list.

This was followed by their delight at seeing their owners and their unwavering allegiance.

The study was commissioned by Dogs for Good in the UK and MORE THAN, a pet insurer, to look into the interaction between owners and their canine companions.

“As we gradually return to our busy lives, it can be difficult for dog owners to now devote enough quality time with their beloved dogs,” said Peter Gorbing, CEO of Dogs for Good.

“Of course, going to the vet and socializing our dogs are crucial aspects of being a responsible dog owner.

“However, the friendship and loyalty we experience when spending meaningful time with our four-legged pals is unrivaled.

“This”Dogtober,” we’re urging all dog owners to plan a fun day out with their dog, whether it’s going for a walk in the woods or spending the day at the beach.

“Our research demonstrates that many of us value dogs’ devotion, loyalty, and natural ability to cheer us up when we’re having a terrible day.

“So, in October, when you need some downtime, spend it with your four-legged companion.”

Even if they don’t spend as much time together as they’d like, eight out of ten adults (81%) say that spending time with their four-legged companion is beneficial to their mental health.

Meanwhile, 78 percent say getting a dog was one of the best decisions they’ve ever made, and nearly three-quarters (73 percent) say they’d be lost without it.

Three out of ten owners, on the other hand, spend fewer than five hours per week with their pets.