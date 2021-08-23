As Liam strains to breathe, a massive error on Coronation Street is discovered.

Fans of Coronation Street were quick to question Jack Webster after Liam coughed on the floor tonight.

Liam collapsed into the sidewalk and battled to breathe as Jack and Liam were playing football on the Cobbles.

Maria and Sally Webster, Liam’s mother and sister, were bickering just yards away, completely oblivious to Liam’s misery.

Jack might easily have called out to them for assistance, but instead he remained there watching his friend struggle and doing nothing.

After a few minutes, Jack finally screamed across to Maria, prompting many Corrie fans to wonder why he was taking so long.

“When did Jack Webster get so old?” Jacques O wondered. And why would he just stand there and watch Liam die so casually?”

“Hello Jack?” Aidan asked. What took you so long to persuade Maria to pay attention to you?”

“How pitiful was that,” Sonia Stephenson said. Jack is just standing there watching Liam choke.”

“Why is Jack just standing there?” Ryan Glendenning wondered.

“What the hell took Jack so long to call for help, it’s like he was in a trance,” Hutcherson Barlow added.