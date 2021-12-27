As Leicester City’s injury problem worsens, Brendan Rodgers gives Jamie Vardy an update before their match against Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers is hoping that Jamie Vardy will return to lead Leicester City’s attack against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, and has explained why the striker was benched for his side’s Boxing Day loss to Manchester City.

Vardy continued his great scoring record against Liverpool by scoring two goals in the Carabao Cup match between the two teams last Wednesday at Anfield.

Vardy, along with important midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, were unused substitutes for Leicester in their 6-3 loss to City at the Etihad Stadium.

Following that match, Rodgers was questioned if the two had a chance to start the Premier League match against Liverpool.

“It was too large a risk,” he added (to play against City). They were experiencing discomfort as a result of the tension (the Liverpool cup game).

“Wilf has played a lot of football for us and hasn’t had a chance to relax, and Jamie, as I mentioned the other night, hasn’t been able to run in the last half-hour, so putting him in today’s game would be extremely difficult.”

“However, I’m hoping they’ll be well and recovered by Tuesday night.”

In addition to Vardy and Ndidi, Leicester were without centre-backs Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, and Wesley Fofana, full-backs James Justin and Ricardo Pereira, winger Harvey Barnes, and goalkeeper Danny Ward versus City.

Another full-back, Ryan Bertrand, was injured in the warm-up and is unlikely to play against Liverpool, according to Rodgers.