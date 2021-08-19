As Leicester City’s choice is confirmed, Harvey Barnes puts a stop to Liverpool conjecture.

Harvey Barnes has signed a new four-year contract with Leicester City, putting an end to rumors that he was on his way to Liverpool.

Throughout the summer, the 23-year-old was linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, but he has committed his long-term future to the Foxes.

Barnes, who came through Leicester’s youth, has established himself as a first-team regular since Brendan Rodgers took over in 2018, and his achievements have earned him an England cap in 2020.

Despite an injury in February, the left-winger scored 13 goals and assisted on 25 occasions in the league last season.

Barnes was one of numerous wingers linked with Liverpool during the transfer window, but he has committed his long-term future to Leicester.

“It feels like home to me because I’ve lived here for so long. “It was a no-brainer for me,” he remarked.

“Of course, I wanted to stay here longer.”

With Xherdan Shaqiri receiving interest and Divock Origi reported to be free to leave if the right deal comes in, Jurgen Klopp’s squad depth in wide areas might become a priority before the deadline.

Jarrod Bowen is rumored to be on the Reds’ radar, but the manager’s recent comments on transfers suggest that players must leave first before any new arrivals can be made.

Ibrahima Konate, a £36 million acquisition from RB Leipzig, is Liverpool’s lone summer signing so far, guaranteeing that the Reds do not face the same centre-back issue as last season.

Harvey Barnes, on the other hand, is a name that fans following track of transfer rumours can cross off their lists as they wait to see whether the Reds make any more signings in the next two weeks of the market.