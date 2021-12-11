As leaders warn of an infection ‘tsunami,’ Omicron will overtake Delta in Europe ‘within days.’

Officials in Europe warned this week that the Omicron coronavirus variety might overtake Delta as the dominant virus strain in a matter of days, threatening a “tsunami” of new illnesses.

“We expect it to overtake Delta within days, not weeks,” Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Washington Post on Friday.

The United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency issued a similar warning, stating that Omicron has a “rapid growth rate” compared to Delta and that it will most certainly become the dominant version of the virus in the United Kingdom by mid-December. Meanwhile, according to The Post, researchers in Denmark have warned that Omicron might become the dominant strain by “the end of next week.”

According to The Post, Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, told the Guardian that the variety might soon overwhelm European health systems, resulting in a “possible tsunami of infections” during the holidays.

The European health officials’ concerns came a month after the Omicron type was found in South Africa for the first time. Since then, Omicron has been discovered all over the world and has been recorded in the majority of US states.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated the new virus as a “variant of concern,” and preliminary evidence suggests that it is more transmissible than Delta and may be more successful at avoiding immunity due to its rapid mutation rate.

According to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variation remains the most prevalent strain of the virus in the United States, accounting for almost 99 percent of new daily infections (CDC). Officials have warned, however, that the present flood of Omicron cases in Europe could be a sign of things to come elsewhere in the world.

Linda Bauld, a lecturer at the University of Edinburgh, told The Post, “The speed of it is startling.” “If it can beat Delta in Scotland and the United Kingdom, it can beat Delta anywhere.” Information is still being gathered to establish the degree of illness produced by the Omicron version, as well as how well the virus can avoid vaccines. In the United States, statistics has indicated that those who have been vaccinated are more likely to be healthy. This is a condensed version of the information.