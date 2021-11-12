As leaders meet in Mexico, a second major migrant caravan of 10,000 people could be on its way to the United States.

According to Border Report, a Mexican activist leading a caravan of over 1,000 Central American migrants claimed that his organization hopes to meet up with a caravan ten times larger. The two plan to meet in the middle and then go to the US-Mexico border.

The caravans are expected to gather in Veracruz on November 18, according to the organizer, Irineo Mujica. They will then proceed to the Arizona-Mexico border. This differs from the original plan to end the tour in Mexico City, which began close the Guatemalan border.

“We’re not going to Mexico City; we’re heading to the northern border, to Sonora,” Mujica declared in a video shared to social media this week, according to Border Report. “As a result, on the 18th of this month, I am calling on all of our migrant peers in Tapachula, Coatzcoalcos, Tabasco, and Acayuca…to gather.” President Joe Biden will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the same day to discuss issues affecting North America, including immigration.

Customs authorities have encountered about 1.4 million migrants along the Southwest Border since Biden assumed office. The Biden administration stated in a statement that North American leaders will focus on renewing links and forging “a regional strategy for migration.” According to Tony Payan, director of Rice University’s Baker Institute’s Center for the United States and Mexico, Obrador may have plans to use the caravans as leverage when negotiating with the US to raise the number of work visas available to Mexican residents.

Last month, Obrador announced that he would write to Vice President Joe Biden, requesting that he admit more workers into the United States. He anticipated that by doing so, he would be able to address concerns about economic migration and so reduce the number of migrants detained in the United States. The cap, on the other hand, has stayed unchanged so far.

Payan told Border Report that "every time a caravan approaches to the border, it presents a political problem for the Biden administration." "It appears to me that Mexico is using the caravans as a bargaining chip with the US."