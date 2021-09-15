As Larry Elder’s voter fraud plan goes up in smoke, he concedes the California recall election.

Despite peddling “baseless” charges of voter fraud before the polls closed, Republican recall election challenger Larry Elder has bowed to Governor Gavin Newsom.

Elder addressed supporters at his campaign offices, conceding the race to the incumbent Democrat, as polling numbers continued to favor Newsom.

The conservative talk radio personality told a crowd on Tuesday night that his campaign had lost, despite the fact that he dubbed Newsom “Governor.”

“Come on, let’s be nice in defeat,” he urged. By the way, while we may have lost the battle, we will win the war.”

The crowd then exploded in applause and chants, alluding to a future Republican win.

Republicans wasted their chance to capitalize on Newsom’s controversial handling of the outbreak earlier this year, and it was a profoundly depressing night for them.

Newsom easily defeated his opponents and is set to run for re-election in the 2022 California governor race.

Elder’s admission of defeat contrasted sharply with his prior unsubstantiated assertions that the election was rigged against him.

Elder flirted with the idea of accusing Democrats of voter fraud on Monday, telling MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff: “I think we should be looking at election integrity.”

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat, a Republican, or an independent. Let us all work to ensure that the election is free and fair. As a result, let us all work together. Whatever the outcome, to ensure that the results are authentic and legitimate, and that everyone who voted did so.”

He then brushed aside Soboroff’s questioning regarding whether he would accept the election results.

In a link on his campaign website, Elder encouraged people to report cases of supposed election fraud and claimed voting irregularities had occurred “resulting in Governor Gavin Newsom being reinstated as governor,” despite polls not having even opened.

The website “Stop Ca Fraud,” which was partially funded by Elder’s campaign, also encouraged visitors to sign a petition.

The link to the electoral fraud page had been removed from Elder’s campaign website as of Wednesday morning.

Elder’s campaign staff has been approached for comment by this publication.

Elder’s charges of voter fraud were called “baseless” by the California Secretary of State yesterday.

“California leads the nation,” according to a statement supplied to This website. This is a condensed version of the information.