As Labour retains Batley and Spen, Starmer proclaims victory “despite the odds.”

After Labour narrowly won the Batley and Spen by-election, Sir Keir Starmer hailed a triumph “against the odds.”

After a tough and controversial campaign in which many anticipated the party would lose, Kim Leadbeater narrowly won by 323 votes.

The result came as a big relief to Labour leader Ed Miliband, who had suffered a humiliating defeat in the Hartlepool by-election in May.

It was also a personal victory for Ms Leadbeater, whose sister, Jo Cox, was a Labour MP for the constituency until she was assassinated by a far-right fanatic in 2016.

“If I can be half the MP Jo was, I know I will do her proud and I will do my family proud,” an emotional Ms Leadbeater said afterward.

She won the seat, which Labour held with a 3,525 majority in the 2019 general election, with 13,296 votes, barely defeating Conservative Ryan Stephenson with 12,973.

With 8.264 votes, veteran left-winger George Galloway came in third, having targeted the constituency’s Muslim voters in a bid to unseat Sir Keir.

Sir Keir praised Labour’s “great and brave” victorious candidate after a campaign marred by allegations of violence and dirty practices.

“In the face of hatred and intimidation, Kim has showed incredible resilience. He claimed she was unafraid to call it out and ran a hopeful campaign.

“We beat the odds in this election by demonstrating that when we stick to our ideals – decency, honesty, and a commitment to better people’s lives – Labour can win.

“This achievement exemplifies Labour’s best qualities. This is only the beginning.”

Ms Leadbeater thanked the police in her acceptance speech, saying, “Unfortunately, I have needed them more than ever over the last three weeks.”

It came after reports of skirmishes between members of Mr Galloway’s Workers Party and Labour supporters in the constituency’s Asian community.

Labour activists said they were attacked with eggs and kicked in the head over the weekend, while police said an 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of assault. (This is a brief piece.)