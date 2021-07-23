As Labour launches a campaign for safer neighbourhoods, Starmer labels the Conservatives the ‘party of crime and chaos.’

Sir Keir Starmer has stated that if elected Prime Minister, he will “decrease crime and address its root causes.”

He accused the Conservatives of being the “party of crime and disorder” and asserted that if Labour were to win the next general election, it would approach things “very differently.”

The Labour leader started his party’s campaign for safer communities in an article for the Independent, informing the public that his party would prioritize “keeping you, your family, and your community safe.”

His appeal parallels former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair’s commitment to be “tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime.”

Sir Keir, who is now self-isolating after his kid tested positive for coronavirus, sought to highlight his past role as director of public prosecutions as he attacked Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party’s “failed” track record on policing and crime-fighting.

Sir Keir stated in his column for the Independent that police in England and Wales face a £1.6 billion funding shortage and that the Tories eliminated 14,500 frontline officers between 2010 and 2020.

“I spent five years as this country’s chief prosecutor,” he explained. I understand what it takes to apprehend perpetrators and provide victims the justice they deserve.

“This is not solely the Crown Prosecution Service’s responsibility. And it is not simply the police’s responsibility; it is also the Prime Minister’s. And I would fill the void left by Boris Johnson.

“At its core, this is a matter of priorities. Too many residents feel frightened in their own neighborhoods.

“Antisocial behavior has skyrocketed, and a generation of young people is growing up without access to vital positive role models who help divert people away from crime.

“The Conservatives have devolved into the party of lawlessness and anarchy. Labour would conduct business in a totally different manner.”

Sir Keir announced that he would abandon plans for a £200 million national flagship vessel to replace the Royal Yacht Britannia as part of the Prime Minister’s post-Brexit objectives for the country, with the funds instead going to community policing.