As Kyle Walker imitates Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson makes a welcome return.

As he continued his superb tournament form, he made a wonderful diving stop to deny Holes from a distance. He’s wearing heavy gloves the entire time, and he’s in complete control of his surroundings. Everton’s goalkeeper has kept three clean sheets in a row.

After being omitted against Scotland, the full-back was reintroduced, and he put in a far better performance than he did against Croatia. He was calm when handing the ball back to Pickford, but he wasn’t afraid to go forward. Within the first 15 minutes, he also displayed Andy Robertson-like pressure, chasing down the Czech Republic goalkeeper all the way back.

He’s the only defender to start all three of England’s group games, and he’s undoubtedly contributed to three clean sheets. In the first half, he made one key block, but he was a touch sluggish passing out of the back.

I had no idea he had been out for six weeks. Despite Tyrone Mings’ strong showing while he was away, a welcome return at centre-back. Won every aerial duels and sent a fantastic through-ball for Harry Kane’s first goal of the tournament.

Within the first two minutes, he played a great through-ball to Raheem Sterling, and he got forward to support him nicely at times.

He wasn’t quite as good as he was against Croatia. At times, he was a little too careless in possession, and he made a couple of stupid fouls. Was tasked with sitting back in the second half with Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham ahead of him.

Could have done better to stop Soucek firing just wide from the edge of the box after losing his man. Subbed at half-time.

The lad can run! A constant threat dribbling down the right, his final ball lacked a little composure at times but the Czechs couldn’t stop him. Combined well with Phillips when bursting forward before playing the initial cross that led to the opening goal.

Lovely lofted cross to the back post for Raheem Sterling’s opener. The man the fans wanted to start wasted no time rewarding both their and Southgate’s faith. Withdrawn shortly after the hour-mark.

Opened the scoring with a well-timed header at the far post. Had been unlucky not to open the scoring earlier when his chipped effort bounced back. Summary ends.