As Kostas Tsimikas fumes, Divock Origi is assigned a new Liverpool role.

On Monday, Liverpool finished their pre-season preparations with a thrilling friendly victory over Osasuna.

The Reds defeated the Spanish side 3-1, with Takumi Minamino opening the scoring and Roberto Firmino scoring twice.

Jurgen Klopp’s team played their final warm-up game before starting their Premier League campaign at promoted Norwich City on Saturday.

During the 90 minutes at Anfield, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

Roberto Firmino was selected captain for the evening, with James Milner and Virgil van Dijk out and Jordan Henderson on the bench.

However, as the striker left on the hour, the captain’s armband went on a voyage of its own.

The Brazilian handed it over to his successor, Thiago Alcantara, who passed it on to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before Divock Origi wore it.

When club captain Jordan Henderson later emerged, the forward kept the armband on.

Liverpool’s players were clearly ecstatic at the prospect of playing in front of a raucous 40,000-plus crowd.

And there was one scene in the second half that really represented the mood.

After coming off the bench, Ben Woodburn executed a stunning backheel to find Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain inside the penalty area.

The England international next performed a deft rabona that would have crept in at the far post if Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera had not made a smart save.

Spoilsport.

Few Liverpool players have had a more encouraging pre-season than Kostas Tsimikas, which has come at a good time given Andy Robertson’s injury issues.

Tsimikas was spotted exchanging fiercely violent hand gestures with Chimy Avila after a scuffle with Osasuna forward during the first half, in between some brilliant periods of play.

After Kike Garcia outsmarted the pair at the far post for Osasuna’s late consolation, the left-back had an open conversation with Rhys Williams.

To a standing ovation from the Anfield fans, Tsimikas was then replaced right away.

To be fair, it’s not a horrible moment to get off.

Kaide Gordon, a 16-year-old who made a surprise start in front of an adoring home crowd, had a spectacular night.

The child was adamant about making the most of his chance. “The summary has come to an end.”