As Kevin discovers a devastating letter, Corrie fans ‘figure out Seb’s secret.’

Fans of Coronation Street believe they have figured out what Kevin Webster is hiding from Abi Franklin.

Abi has suffered with her great sadness since the death of her son, Seb.

Seb was murdered in a hate crime by the despicable Corey Brent.

Abi has been in turmoil as a result of her pursuit for justice, but she has attempted to stay positive this Christmas for the sake of her stepson Jack Webster.

According to the Mirror, Kevin made a startling secret discovery on Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV soap, after discovering a buried letter from late adolescent Seb.

Emma Brooker, Seb’s old flame and flatmate, brought over some of his belongings she found in the flat, including a letter.

As he came across it before reading the letter, Kevin was open-mouthed in disbelief.

He told a buddy, Tyrone Dobbs, right away, but he urged that Seb’s mother, Abi, never read the letter or know what it stated.

Tyrone agreed to it and remained silent about it, leaving viewers in the dark about its contents and implications.

While the truth would eventually be revealed, many speculated on what Seb had been hiding on Twitter.

Fans began speculating what Kevin had discovered when he expressed concern for Abi’s well-being and said that the letter might push her over the brink.

One viewer wondered if it had something to do with a hidden child or some unpleasant news he never got to tell her before he died.

However, other fans believe it is excellent news, and that it is related to Abi’s twins who live in Australia.

“So either Seb’s left Abi a message with bad news or something like he’s a dad or he’s arranged a Christmas present for her,” one fan speculated.

Another person said on Twitter: “Is it possible that Seb’s letter came from Australia? What about Abi’s other children?” “Wonder whether Abi’s twins are coming back for Christmas?” wrote a third.