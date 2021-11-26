As Kelly Neelan turns to Spice, an ITV Coronation Street error is discovered.

During tonight’s episode of Coronation Street, viewers saw a misstep when Kelly Neelan turned to drugs.

In the first half of tonight’s double header of the long-running soap, the character’s troubles continued.

Kelly has been sleeping on the streets since she was wrongfully accused of the murder of Seb Franklin and freed from the young offender’s facility.

During Wednesday’s program, she was approached by a drug dealer who offered her free Spice.

Kelly initially refused the substance, but she caved in during tonight’s episode when she called the dealer when poor Stu was begging Nina Lucas for forgiveness.

Kelly had smoked the narcotic upon his return, shocking the fan favorite, and she concluded the show in a precarious position as she staggered away on her own.

Fans on Twitter, on the other hand, were distracted during the scenes, wondering how Kelly would be able to contact the drug dealer given that she had been sleeping on the streets for the past week.

“Glad Kelly can still pay her phone bill,” said @SimmyKB.

“Kelly’s managed to stretch the credit on her phone for quite a while now,” Noreen stated.

“How does Kelly keep her phone charged?” Chris continued. “There is no such thing as a FREEBIE kels,” says the narrator. “Homeless and sulking in the back alleys,” Carl said, “but received a charge in her phone after a few days.” “Now it’s my turn,” Marie wrote, “I’m angry by Kelly’s immaculate pink sweatshirt despite living on the streets, plus, how did she charge her phone?”