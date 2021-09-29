As Keir Starmer delivers his most important address to date, these are ten essential points.

As he overcame hecklers to assure his party that he is ready to win the next General Election, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer made the most significant speech of his political career.

The under-fire leader had a mixed conference, which included the resignation of a shadow cabinet member, but he gave a broad and well-received address outlining his party’s vision and goals to better the country.

During the keynote speech, which concluded the party’s Brighton conference, a number of loud heckles could be heard.

The passing of the Liverpool food campaign at the Labour Party convention was a watershed moment.

It was a long speech, so if you missed any of it, we’ve highlighted the most significant points for you.

Members of the Labour Party who are unhappy with his leadership, particularly supporters of former leader Jeremy Corbyn, are likely to heckle the Labour leader.

And there was some heckling, especially early in the address, but the leader appeared to be prepared and handled it effectively.

“At this hour on a Wednesday I am typically being heckled by the Tories, doesn’t bother me then, doesn’t bother me now,” he stated in one answer.

“Shouting slogans or transforming lives conference?” he said at another point.

As the speech progressed, the audience responded with more cheers and ovation than jeers. Despite this, some objectors persisted to raise their voices.

Starmer has been chastised for not going after the Tory administration hard enough in the past, particularly during the covid pandemic, but he came out swinging today for Boris Johnson and his staff.

He joked about the gasoline situation at the opening, saying, “Leveling up? You can’t even go close to filling up.”

His funniest joke of the day was when he quipped, “My father was a tool maker, albeit in a way, Boris Johnson’s was as well.”

He then went on to criticize Johnson’s character, claiming that “the one thing about Boris Johnson that offends everything I stand for is his belief that the laws don’t apply to him,” mentioning the controversies involving Matt Hancock and Dominic Cummings during the lockdown.

“I don’t think Boris,” he added afterwards.

