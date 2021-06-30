As Kaz and Toby go on their first date, their Love Island relationship blossoms.

Kaz and Toby from Love Island will be able to sneak away from the villa for a little this evening when they go on their first date.

The couple got together at the first coupling, which aired on Monday night when the new series premiered.

Although they appear to be getting along, some viewers suspect that Kaz and Brad are having an affair.

A Love Island contestant was ejected from the villa after only 48 hours.

Kaz and Toby will be able to spend their date in a beautiful setting near the water.

Toby will receive a text message on tonight’s episode that reads, “Toby and Kaz. It’s time for you to go on your first date. Prepare to depart from the Villa. #SheScores #SheShoots.”

They appear to be having fun on their date as they talk about each other’s lives, with Kaz showing a particular interest in Toby’s football career.

Toby adds that he plays “down the wing,” but Kaz admits she doesn’t know anything about football.

But this doesn’t deter Toby, who subsequently asks Kaz if they’d go on a second date if they were on the outside.

“Would I come?” Kaz responds. On the surface, I’d agree to a second date.”

Even though it’s early days, a romance between the two could be developing, but it is Love Island, after all.