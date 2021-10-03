As Kaide Gordon’s absence is felt, Manchester United’s transfer raises questions for Liverpool.

Liverpool is stung by any loss to Manchester United, regardless of the level.

The Reds’ meek capitulation to their bitter North West rivals at Leigh on Saturday, though, will have made the short coach ride home all the more heartbreaking.

The under-23s were fortunate to escape with a 3-0 defeat in Premier League 2 after being outplayed by United, who were led by Shola Shoretire’s two goals and Anthony Elanga’s goal.

Liverpool also had the misfortune of finishing the game with ten men as Dom Corness was sent off after coming on as a 75th-minute replacement and receiving a straight red card just seven minutes later.

When Manchester United signed Paul McShane, a 35-year-old midfielder, it raised eyebrows.

The centre-back, who won the FA Youth Cup with United in 2003, has been recalled to play exclusively for the U23 team and pass on his experience to his younger teammates.

It’s been a polarizing move, with some claiming that McShane effectively took the position of a promising young talent in the starting lineup, effectively barring a road to the first team.

Liverpool, on the other hand, would have benefited from McShane’s experience and calmness during a difficult match in which they were defensively in disarray – both at the back and in midfield – on a regular basis.

With an excessively aggressive pass out of the back, Billy Koumetio assisted United’s third goal, but he wasn’t alone in falling short of previous expectations.

While Liverpool have no plans to follow United in signing McShane, would Koumetio and his teammates benefit from having someone like Nat Phillips in the team on occasion?

It’s unclear how this would benefit Phillips. For the time being, the Reds’ youth will have to figure it out on their own.

Mateusz Musialowski’s afternoon didn’t start well as he attempted to build on his brace in the 4-3 defeat at Chelsea last time out.

After only a quarter of an hour, the young Pole was left on the ground, needing extensive care after sustaining a serious injury.

The rest of the first half was not much better, with him cutting an isolated figure down the heart of Liverpool’s attack, starved of service as United easily contained any. “The summary has come to an end.”