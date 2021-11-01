As jury selection begins, the Rittenhouse Judge cracks jokes and promises he won’t have COVID.

According to the Associated Press, the judge sitting over Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial began jury selection with some attempted comedic relief, including a round of trivia and excusing a cough attack with promises that he didn’t have COVID.

Judge Bruce Schroeder of Kenosha County attracted giggles on social media Monday by starting the hearing with a round of Jeopardy!-style trivia to get to know the possible jury members better.

He also had a coughing fit before assuring potential jurors that he had been inoculated against COVID-19 three times.

Schroeder apologized for his disorganization, explaining that jury selection does not generally take place on Monday mornings.

In August of 2020, Rittenhouse, 18, of Antioch, Illinois, allegedly shot three people during a rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin. During the protests, he said he went to Kenosha to protect shops from looting. Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, two of the individuals he reportedly shot, perished. Rittenhouse allegedly shot a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz.

After a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back during a domestic disturbance, protests against police brutality erupted. Blake was armed with a knife and had been fighting with officers.

Schroeder cautioned that the media played a significant role in the case and could lead to jurors being misled.

“This lawsuit has taken on a political slant. It was active in last year’s election politics…. You could go out right now and read about this issue from all sides of the political spectrum, the majority of which is written by individuals who have no idea what they’re talking about “he stated

“I don’t mean that they’re clueless. They don’t know what you’re going to find out, those of you who have been chosen for this jury and will be hearing the genuine evidence in this case for yourselves.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

One potential juror informed Schroeder that he will have nasal surgery in ten days. “Would you rather be here with me or have your nose operated on?” the judge inquired. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m not looking forward to it,” the man said. The judge laughed and indicated that he would think about it.

One attorney who has appeared before Schroeder said the tone of Monday’s session was unsurprising.

Michael Cicchini, a defense attorney from Kenosha. This is a condensed version of the information.