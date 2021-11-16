As jury deliberations begin, Kenosha prepares for Kyle Rittenhouse’s verdict.

As the 12 jurors in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial began deliberations Tuesday, the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, braced itself.

Governor Tony Evers has dispatched 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops to Kenosha in anticipation of the jury’s decision.

Protesters have gathered outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, some with megaphones.

The case has gotten a lot of attention across the country. Rittenhouse is charged with Anthony Huber’s first-degree deliberate homicide, Joseph Rosenbaum’s first-degree reckless homicide, and Gaige Grosskreutz’s attempted first-degree intentional homicide, the only survivor. Rittenhouse is also accused of threatening the public’s safety.

The shootings occurred in August 2020, during a period of turmoil following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers said he acted in self-defense amid the protests.

Rittenhouse, who was seventeen at the time, was a member of a group formed to safeguard private property from potentially violent demonstrators. The prosecution said that Rittenhouse came to Kenosha from Illinois with the intent of causing disturbance and used excessive fatal force beyond what was required for defense.

Seven women and five men make up the jury.

Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder permitted Rittenhouse to choose the six alternate jurors from a raffle drum at random. The move is unusual, but not out of bounds, according to Julius Kim, a former Milwaukee County assistant district attorney.