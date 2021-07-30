As Jurgen Klopp smiles at the Liverpool stoppage, James Milner defends an enraged Ibrahima Konate.

On Thursday, Liverpool resumed their preparations for the new season with an exciting friendly against Hertha Berlin in Austria.

Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all scored for Liverpool, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Reds from losing 4-3.

Jurgen Klopp’s team suffered their first pre-season defeat, and will now travel to Evian for the final stage of their foreign training camp.

During the 90 minutes at the Tivoli Stadion, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

Ibrahima Konate was irritated soon before half-time when he believed he should have been awarded a penalty after being denied by Davie Selke.

The centre-back was so enraged that he confronted the Hertha Berlin player, who was having none of it.

Instead of playing peacemaker, James Milner gave Selke a piece of his mind while Konate was escorted away from the escalating squabble.

Sure, Konate may have been booked at some point. Milner, on the other hand, now has his back.

Pre-season has always been a chance for young athletes to leave a legacy of what they believe would be future success.

Few, though, have made an immediate impact like Kaide Gordon, a 16-year-old who has starred at the Academy since joining from Derby County earlier this year.

Gordon had two chances within minutes of coming off the bench in Austria, demonstrating why the Reds’ younger ranks have long been enthralled by his talent.

Despite being ejected in the build-up to Hertha’s fourth, the teenager is one to watch at Kirkby in the next season.

One of the highlights of Thursday’s game was the large crowd that gathered inside the stadium to see it.

Indeed, with 11,000 fans in attendance, it was the highest audience seen at a Liverpool match since the coronavirus epidemic began in March 2020.

And it resulted in Jurgen Klopp struggling to finish his post-match interview responsibilities on camera owing to fans chanting and singing over what he was going to say, which was really amusing.

The Reds’ general manager laughed it off and simply turned up the volume. That’s preferable to yet another bout finishing in silence.

He came to a halt. “The summary has come to an end.”