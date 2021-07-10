As Jurgen Klopp prepares to unleash a new pairing, the battle for Liverpool begins.

As the start of the 2021/22 season approaches, Liverpool’s greatest weakness last season could turn into their greatest strength.

Last season, Liverpool’s injury crisis wrecked their Premier League title defense, leaving Jurgen Klopp searching for defensive options after long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

As a result, Liverpool used a total of 20 different centre-back combinations, even fielding midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the role.

Klopp, on the other hand, is currently on the receiving end of the situation.

With Van Dijk, Gomez, and Matip all returning in time for pre-season, as well as Ibrahima Konate’s arrival at Anfield, the Reds have an absurd amount of choices in the back four.

With the Premier League set to resume on August 14, the greatest concern on Liverpool fans’ minds is who will start at center-back.

After preparing for pre-season training in Portugal with head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer, Van Dijk appears sharp and ready to return to the team.

The Dutchman is guaranteed a starting spot in Klopp’s side as the defensive anchor of not only Liverpool’s defense, but possibly the entire club.

The real question is who will appear alongside him.

The Reds’ manager must make a significant decision on who will partner the 30-year-old, and the battle begins right now.

Gomez, Matip, Konate, Nat Phillips, Ben Davies, and youngster Billy Koumetio have all been chosen in Liverpool’s 34-man group, which will begin pre-season training in Salzburg on Monday.

Before his season was cut short due to injury, Gomez was a key member of Klopp’s preferred combination alongside Van Dijk, but the 24-year-old now has a new, younger rival in Konate.

Last season, Van Dijk and Gomez only appeared in four games yet conceded ten goals, the most of any pairing. Despite the fact that seven of those goals came in one evening at Villa Park.

In the meanwhile, Konate was a standout performer for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

The impact of the French Under-21 international on the team’s performances was clear: Leipzig won 67% of the games Konate played in, compared to 52% without him.

Klopp’s situation is made worse by Matip. The summary comes to a close.