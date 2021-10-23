As Jurgen Klopp mocks detractors, the Liverpool locker room reacts after Roberto Firmino’s hat-trick.

Following recent acclaim for Roberto Firmino following his hat-trick against Watford last weekend, Jurgen Klopp has mocked his detractors.

Due to the arrival of Diogo Jota, the 30-year-spot old’s in the Liverpool starting XI has been threatened this season, and he has been limited to three appearances as a result, but that hasn’t stopped him from scoring six goals.

With this performance, the forward has now equaled two-thirds of his nine goals from last season, and is halfway to matching his tally of 12 goals from the Reds’ Premier League-winning season in 2019/20.

And, after seeing Firmino bemoaned for his goal return in prior seasons, Klopp was amused to see the Brazilian receive some well-deserved praise from strangers while stressing how important the forward is to his team.

“Oh, we’re going to start talking about Roberto Firmino again?” Klopp smirked during his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s encounter against Manchester United on Sunday.

“He’s a key member of our team.” He’s a bridge builder. He’s without a doubt the best offensive defender I’ve ever seen.

“He’s a ball-chaser,” says the narrator. With all he’s doing, he’s tremendously intelligent. He’s technically at the top of his game. He can play in the tiniest of areas, the tightest of spaces. He has the ability to make great, good decisions in a short amount of time and, on top of that, he can score goals.

“That’s why we’re all so thrilled when he rewards himself every now and then with a hat-trick or something.” Everyone on the team enjoys it because he is sometimes underappreciated for the effort he puts in.

“I’m not sure about the figures, but in the last game against Atletico, he was the attacking player who ran the most.” That’s a big statement.

“The way we play now, it’s not impossible without him because we have choices again, which is fantastic, but the way we started playing years ago was because Bobby could play the role he could play, and he was very, very significant in everything we did.”

“He’s a terrific kid and a brilliant player, and it’s a genuine pleasure to work with him.””

