As Julius Jones’ execution date approaches, the Oklahoma governor has yet to say whether he will grant him clemency.

According to the Associated Press, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has yet to comment on the fate of death row convict Julius Jones, despite Jones’ supporters, including his mother, traveled to the state Capitol on Monday in an attempt to meet with the governor.

Jones is set to be killed on Friday for kidnapping and killing businessman Paul Howell in 1999. Jones, on the other hand, maintains his innocence, stating that he was falsely accused by his high school friend Christopher Jordan.

Jordan testified against Jones as a co-defendant. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and is now free. According to the Declaration of Innocence,