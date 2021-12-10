As Jude Bellingham’s transfer attitude emerges, Liverpool face a ‘hazardous’ Mohamed Salah contract predicament.

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, and Liverpool has been connected with a number of prospective new signings.

The Reds’ only first-team signing during the summer window was Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent deals.

Despite the fact that the transfer market is still open, Liverpool has been linked with a number of players.

Here, we take a look at some of the most recent rumours circulating online and on social media, as well as a contract update on star player Mohamed Salah.

The improvement of Gini Wijnaldum is demonstrating to Jurgen Klopp what he already understood.

Liverpool should buy a’special’ midfielder to replace Kevin de Bruyne, according to Owen Hargreaves.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

This is the first episode of the Here We Go podcast.

Salah’s deal might put Liverpool in a ‘dangerous’ situation, according to reports.

With his current contract scheduled to expire in 18 months, the Egyptian is currently in talks with the club about a new deal.

While no new terms have been confirmed, speculation continues to swirl about whether Salah will truly sign a new contract.

Fabrizio Romano, a well-known transfer ‘expert,’ has also commented on the conversations.

“Many people thought Mo was trying to put some pressure on Liverpool’s board of directors or something,” Romano said on his show this week.

” Mo stated that he is pleased at Liverpool and wants to continue in the Premier League, but that it is up to the club to provide him the best contract.

“So, what’s going on?” says the narrator. Mo Salah is wanted by the Liverpool board, Jurgen Klopp, and everyone else at the club. That is without a doubt the case. For months and months, Liverpool has made it a top priority. Salah, on the other hand, will turn 30 in the coming months and is looking for a significant contract because it will be his final’super’ contract. Salah is still in talks with Liverpool because of this.

“Right now, the negotiation is focused on a financial issue – his wages.” He demands a large stipend. However, they’ve been in talks since last summer.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”