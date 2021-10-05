As Joe Manchin digs into the Hyde Amendment, abortion has become a new flashpoint for Democratic factions.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) has added to Democratic prospects of approving President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan by insisting on a prohibition on public money for abortion.

According to CNN, Manchin previously stated that incorporating the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funding for most abortions, was a “red line” for him in supporting the bill. The senator’s anti-abortion attitude puts him at odds with the majority of his party, particularly progressives, who are staunch supporters of abortion rights.

Last week, Manchin stated unequivocally that the Hyde Amendment must be included in whatever version of the plan he supports, warning the conservative journal National Review that the package would be “dead on arrival” if it was not.

While Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said he wouldn’t rule out including the clause, progressives responded by saying Hyde’s exclusion was a condition of their support. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has stated that she will not vote for a package that includes the amendment.

“Let’s just wait, this is a negotiation, and we have to keep moving forward,” Jayapal told CNN on Sunday. “But the Hyde Amendment is something that the majority of the people does not support.” “About one out of every four women has had an abortion and requires reproductive care at a critical moment when those safeguards are being pulled back.”

“It’s none of your business,” she added. “As people who carry the infants, it is our business. And, you know, during our pregnancy, we have to be able to make decisions.”

During a Monday press conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to explicitly address Manchin’s demand, saying she would not “negotiate” the bill herself. She did say, though, that Biden “opposes the Hyde Amendment” and that his position had “not altered” as a result of Manchin’s demand. Biden previously supported the proposal, but changed his mind during the 2019 campaign.

The White House was contacted for comment by this publication.

Manchin has also asked that the Democratic spending bill be no more than $1.5 trillion, significantly less than the $3.5 trillion proposed by both progressives. This is a condensed version of the information.