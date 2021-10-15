As Joe Biden plays with children at a day care center, Trump supporters yell “Traitor.”

As President Joe Biden was welcoming children at a day care center’s playground in Hartford, Connecticut, a group of Donald Trump fans across the street reportedly chanted anti-Biden slogans.

According to NPR, Trump fans chanted “F*** Joe Biden” and “Traitor” as they stood across the street from the president.

On Friday, Biden traveled to Connecticut to push his Build Back Better plan, which includes proposals for child care. He’ll be at the University of Connecticut for the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights.

Following Biden’s visit, some Trump critics took to social media to vent their displeasure with the president. On Twitter, one user accused him of treating Americans as “mortal enemies,” claiming that he is “splitting and conquering us” and that “his supporters have no idea they are living within a big falsehood.” Trump is willing to treat his own people as if they are mortal enemies. He’s the most polarizing figure in American history. He’s a good vehicle for Putin’s goal of destroying the country. He is dividing and conquering us, and his supporters are completely unaware that they are living inside a massive falsehood. — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) is a Twitter user. 15th of October, 2021 Another user remarked regarding the yelling Trump fans, “These are the same folks who wanted us to honor Trump just because he was President.”

Biden said on Twitter on Friday morning that during his visit to Connecticut, he will discuss the significance of investing in child care and how his program “would keep costs down for working families.”

“We can’t go back to how things were before the pandemic; instead, we must rebuild stronger. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and my Build Back Better Agenda will reduce everyday costs and create an economy in which everyone, not just the rich, has a fair chance “On Friday at noon, he published another tweet.

Today, I'll be in Hartford to discuss how my Build Back Better Agenda would invest in child care and help working families save money. Connecticut, we'll see you soon! — President Biden (@POTUS) will be inaugurated on October 15, 2021. The Build Back Better Agenda is a large-scale expenditure package aimed at lowering family living costs, strengthening public education, and increasing Medicare coverage, among other things.