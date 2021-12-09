As Joe Biden opens the Democracy Summit to combat autocracy, China shows its intelligence.

China has continued to target Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy, predicting that the president’s virtual event will be met with “broad hostility.”

The two-day curriculum includes a list of 110 nations with varying levels of democratization and governance. The decision to invite Taiwan, which the US considers a successful democracy but which China claims does not deserve a place on the international stage, was a sore subject for Beijing.

In his opening remarks, Biden stated that the event was about “renewing democracy” and exploring how to strengthen democratic institutions, rather than claiming that any one country’s democracy was perfect. While sat next to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he stated, “Democracies are not all the same.”

The United States has been accused of “politicizing, instrumentalizing, and weaponizing democracy,” according to China. Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Foreign Ministry, said Biden’s gathering was solely for the purpose of upholding American hegemony.

“The United States’ political manoeuvring in the name of democracy will only be faced with widespread worldwide criticism,” he warned.

The president has defined foreign affairs in the coming decades as a battle between democracy and despotism. He told the virtual audience on Thursday that autocrats attempt to “export and expand” their power around the world and “justify repressive policies and practices as a more effective method to meet today’s concerns.” Russia and China were not invited to the summit on democracy. Moscow has slammed the project, which drew criticism for embracing countries that aren’t generally associated with strong democratic administration while excluding American allies. Beijing’s reactions, on the other hand, have drawn the greatest attention in the run-up to the event.

Last Monday, China’s cabinet-level propaganda agency, the State Council Information Office, produced a 50-page white paper criticizing Biden’s conference and Western liberal democracy in general.

Democracy in a Different Light

The report, titled “China: Democracy That Works,” was backed by official television programs, newspaper articles, and online videos promoting a Chinese-style democracy that was believed to be not only more effective, but also more equitable.

In an information campaign that appeared to convince few about the Chinese Communist Party’s definition of democracy, Beijing spent the week touting the glories of “whole-process people’s democracy.”

Hundreds of government officials will participate in dozens of virtual sessions scheduled for Thursday and Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.