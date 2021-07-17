As Joe Biden claims that social media is ‘killing people’ with misinformation, the hashtag #DeleteFacebook is trending.

President of the United States Joe Biden has slammed social media companies for failing to curb the spread of misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines, claiming that the internet platforms are “killing people.”

When reporters asked what message he wanted to send to social media companies like Facebook, he said, “They’re murdering people.” Our only epidemic is among those who have not been vaccinated.”

Mr Biden’s stern warning came as the hashtag #DeleteFacebook trended on Twitter amid claims that misinformation about vaccines is endangering public health.

The Biden administration has been interacting with social media platforms to ensure they are taking efforts to address disproven allegations that Covid-19 vaccinations cause infertility, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

She went on to say that the White House is pressuring social media companies to “measure and publicly share the impact of misinformation on their platform,” collaborate to ensure that users banned from one network are not able to use others, remove harmful posts more quickly, and develop algorithms that promote “quality information.”

Republicans have criticized the Biden administration’s actions, accusing it of censorship.

Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican minority leader, tweeted: “President Biden’s White House is collaborating with Big Tech to stifle expression.” It’s unethical and infringes on your First Amendment rights.

“How much are taxpayers paying for Biden to monitor their personal social media accounts and silence their voices?” the American people demand.

“We will not be sidetracked by charges that aren’t substantiated by the facts,” Facebook spokesperson Dani Lever said in a statement to Forbes.

“In fact, more than 2 billion individuals have accessed reliable material about Covid-19 and vaccines on Facebook than anywhere else on the internet.”

“Our vaccine search service has been used by more than 3.3 million Americans to find out where and how to get vaccines. According to the facts, Facebook is assisting in the saving of lives. Period.”

“As the Covid-19 pandemic evolves around the world, we’ll continue to do our bit to elevate trustworthy health information,” Twitter wrote on its platform.