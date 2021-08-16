As job cutbacks are likely to remain minimal, two-thirds of firms plan to increase their personnel.

As redundancies are projected to remain low, nearly two-thirds of firms plan to increase their personnel for the first time in more than eight years in the coming months.

According to a quarterly poll conducted by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), business confidence is continuing to rise.

The measure was initially incorporated to the organization’s Labour Market Outlook in 2013, and it is now at its highest level since then. The announcement comes as the government’s furlough program comes to an end next month.

The increase was fueled by a continuous jump in hiring intentions: 69% of companies stated they wanted to hire in the three months leading up to September 2021. In the meantime, redundancies have remained low, with only 13% of companies expected to make job losses, compared to 33% in the summer of 2020.

“This research indicates that companies are pulling out all the stops to recruit the workers they need to fulfill demand,” said Jonathan Boys, the CIPD’s Labour Market Economist.

“Now that the enormous contingent workforce on furlough has been mostly depleted, they are opening recruitment and focusing on retention by lowering redundancies. The most frequent approach to difficult-to-fill positions, encouragingly, is to focus on upskilling existing employees.”

“Employers anticipate a quick summer reopening and return to normalcy,” he added. The concern of widespread job losses has been replaced by the anxiety of employers not being able to recruit enough of the right people.”

According to the CIPD, the shift in fortunes for some of the most hard-hit industries has been remarkable, with hospitality, the arts, and entertainment rising from 26% of companies wanting to hire in summer 2020 to 72% in 2021.

The transportation and storage business had the second-largest range, with 33% of firms looking to hire in summer 2020 and 65% in summer 2021.

“Both of these industries have been severely impacted by the pandemic as well as immigration issues as a result of Brexit,” it stated.

However, according to the CIPD survey, “over four-fifths (81%) of employers are planning a pay review in the next 12 months.”

