As Jamie goes missing, Gabby from Emmerdale is encouraged to “get over it.”

Emmerdale viewers were outraged tonight after Gabby’s reaction to Jamie’s disappearance.

As Jamie vanished after driving into a lake, an admirer begged her to “get over it.”

Although the others on the show presume Jamie is dead, no body has yet been discovered, giving Gabby optimism.

Gabby is currently pregnant with Jamie’s child, and the two were planning to marry when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the lake.

Despite the fact that supporters believe he is still alive, some are irritated by Gabby’s approach to the issue.

“Get over it, Gabby!” one fan tweeted. He isn’t interested in you! #Emmerdale”

“Gabby, quit it with your pipe dream fantasy,” a second individual said. Stop being so deceived #Emmerdale, Jamie was exploiting you.”

“I can’t handle with how pathetic Gabby is being #Emmerdale,” a third individual wrote on Twitter.

Some people believe Gabby is to blame for Jamie driving into the lake because she rang his phone and he became distracted.

“Yes Gabby, you did course the accident,” one tweeted. Jamie was thrown into the lake as a result of your phone call #Emmerdale”