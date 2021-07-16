As James Rodriguez displays intensity, Rafa Benitez makes a five-word Everton training plea.

As the start of the season approaches, new Everton manager Rafa Benitez has stepped his pre-season preparations ahead of the team’s travel to the United States.

Benitez stepped in to fill the hole left by Carlo Ancelotti’s abrupt departure, and the new Blues manager’s demands are already markedly different.

Everton will play Millonarios and possibly Arsenal or Inter Milan in two games across the pond before returning to England for a final friendly against Premier League rivals Manchester United.

In the club’s training tape on Thursday, fans immediately saw a noticeable change in Benitez’s training manner compared to his predecessor’s.

The 61-year-old appeared to be striving for a faster speed of movement among his team, and could be seen in the heart of it, offering explicit directions on pace and timing.

Benitez is seen eagerly pointing and shouting: “Let’s go, pace, pace, pace” in clips published by the club yesterday.

At the end of the film, James Rodriguez jokingly slumped on a pile of balls, demonstrating the session’s taxing consequences.

Many fans compared Benitez’s managing approach to that of Carlo Ancelotti at Everton, citing the intensity of training and the level to which his players were expected to push themselves.

Some supporters praised the practice’s quickness, saying it was the fastest they’d seen them move in years.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen one of these videos, and the guys appear tired,” one Everton supporter observed. Rafa is putting in a lot of effort on their behalf, and it’s about time someone did.”

“It’s good to see the players working hard; they weren’t working hard enough under Carlo. “Rafa, make them sweat,” said another Toffees supporter.

The Spaniard’s selection as Everton manager caused consternation among Blues fans, with the Spaniard’s six-year time at Anfield and recent managerial record not forgotten by the Goodison faithful generating outrage on social media.

Benitez, on the other hand, may be beginning to win over the Toffees’ supporters with his tactics and training methods, as long as results follow.

“[I am] quite excited to see Rafa taking a very obvious lead on the training ground and guiding the players – unlike Carlo, who seemed to allow Dunc take the lead,” one Blue said. Summary ends.