As James Milner escapes Liverpool punishment, Mohamed Salah demolish Wilfried Zaha.

With a strong win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, Liverpool extended their unblemished start to the Premier League season.

As the Reds fought to a 3-0 victory over the Londoners, Sadio Mane’s opening was added to by Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita.

With the win, Jurgen Klopp’s side has now gone 15 games without losing in the Premier League, putting them, at least temporarily, atop the standings.

During the 90 minutes at Anfield, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

Liverpool analysis: Thiago’s bad luck continues, with Ibrahima Konate teaching him a valuable lesson early on.

On Saturday, Mohamed Salah was up to his old ways again, hammering home a goal at the Kop end and then pulling off his shirt to prove that he still works out regularly.

In fact, the Egyptian shows that he has muscles where few people thought he could have any.

During a tight second half, the all-action striker drew accolades from the home crowd for his regular assistance to emergency right-back James Milner.

Wilfried Zaha was on the lookout for a new set of ankles after some deft footwork and a slick turn inside his own penalty area. Ouch.

Milner had the most touches, passes, passes in the opposing half, crosses, and tackles of any player on the pitch versus Palace, as well as traveling the most distance and completing the most sprints.

However, only referee Andy Madley will know how he avoided a booking after happily tossing a string of opponents to the ground.

It clearly impressed Palace manager Patrick Vieira, who took time out twice during the post-match activities pitchside to speak with the Liverpool midfielder.

Is this a case of people tapping up the veteran for next season, with Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa having also had a long chat with Milner last weekend? We’ll have to wait and see.

Milner’s performance was clearly admired by Jurgen Klopp, who stepped in at the last minute to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The exclaimed, “This boy loves being a right-back!” “The summary has come to an end.”