As its A&E confronts ‘extremely high’ demand, Alder Hey has issued a warning to parents.

Parents and caregivers are being asked to take their children to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital’s A&E department only if they require immediate medical attention.

The appeal comes as the hospital battles “extremely high” patient numbers in its emergency room today afternoon, September 14.

It’s the second time in the last 24 hours that the hospital has issued a warning through its social media pages.

According to the organization’s website, current wait times are around four hours or longer, with higher-priority patients being seen first.

“Please only come to our A&E if your need is urgent,” an Alder Hey spokeswoman tweeted. The Emergency Department is now witnessing unusually high levels of attendance.

“If your requirement isn’t urgent, you may have to wait a long time.”

“Our emergency department is just for children and young people who require immediate medical attention. Because it can get very crowded, we would advise you to think about other choices before attending.”

The hospital uses a traffic light system to classify children and young people who arrive at A&E based on the level of medical care they require:

/ see and treat category – we believe your child is safe to wait for a consultation; these children will wait the longest within the department category – your child needs to be seen and will be prioritized, but there will still be a wait category – your child needs to be seen and will be prioritized, but there will still be a wait category – Your child requires immediate attention and will be seen as soon as a clinician becomes available. They will be taken into a room as soon as feasible category – your child is severely ill and need rapid medical attention.