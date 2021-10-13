As it vows to combat antisemitism, Facebook sees 15 times more hate speech than it did five years ago.

According to the Associated Press, a top Facebook officer stated on Wednesday that the network was eliminating 15 times more hate speech than it was five years ago and promised to keep fighting damaging expressions.

Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook, was one of the government and social media officials that attended the International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance in Sweden, where many blamed social media for the surge in antisemitism.

According to the Associated Press, attendees at the Malmo conference, including Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union’s executive body, committed to combat damaging language both online and in person by combating hate speech, disinformation, and the rejection of truth.

Holocaust denial and antisemitism, according to the European Commission chairman, are “a menace to Jewish people, but it is also a poison for our democracies, our values, and our free societies.” In response, the EU intends to create “a network of young European ambassadors for Holocaust remembrance,” according to von der Leyen.

“Who better than our youth to convey the lessons of the Holocaust to their peers?” she continued.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US would spend $1 million to combat anti-Semitic hate speech on the internet in the Middle East and North Africa. To combat Holocaust denial and antisemitism across North Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America, Washington has launched “an expanded set of foreign guest leadership programs,” he stated.

In a video message, Blinken stated, “Our priorities include condemning and combating antisemitism, ensuring physical security for Jewish communities, supporting Holocaust education, particularly for young people, protecting religious freedom, and urging countries to commit more deeply to the fight against hate speech online.”

The video-sharing network controlled by Google has donated more than 5 million euros ($5.8 million), according to Pedro Pina, head of YouTube in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Other pledges included new memorial sites, museums, and educational initiatives committed to preserving the history of the Holocaust and the mass executions of Roma, according to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, the event’s host. He also stated that the one-day event was “by no means the conclusion of the path.” On the contrary, this is a strong statement. This is a condensed version of the information.