As it trades barbs with the EU over fish and Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom threatens a Brexit override.

David Frost, Britain’s Brexit minister, accused the European Union of wanting the United Kingdom to fail and of portraying the former EU member as untrustworthy in a stormy debate on Tuesday.

At a speech in Lisbon, Frost said the EU “doesn’t always look like it wants us to succeed” or “go back to productive working together.” Furthermore, the economically insignificant but symbolically significant emblem of fish, which previously stalled a trade agreement until last year, is now contributing to the severe gap.

If London fails to provide more licenses for small French fishing boats to operate near the U.K. crown dependencies of Jersey and Guernsey off France’s Normandy coast, France is urging its EU allies to unite.

Britain, according to French Prime Minister Jean Castex, is backsliding on its fishing promises.

“We can see that the United Kingdom does not respect its own signature in the clearest way possible,” he remarked.

After years of haggling, threats, and missed deadlines, the European Union and the United Kingdom eventually negotiated a Brexit trade deal late last Christmas Eve.

There was anticipation that the now-divorced United Kingdom and the 27-nation bloc’s relationship would improve.

With Christmas fast approaching, one thing is certain: it wasn’t meant to be.

He claimed that the only option to repair the exes’ “fractious relationship” was to redo the mutually agreed divorce agreement from the ground up. He also warned that if the deal did not go its way, Britain may use an emergency override button.

Frost continued, “We continuously face generic charges that we can’t be trusted and that we aren’t a reasonable international actor,” in response to EU claims that the UK is trying to back out of the legally binding treaty it drafted and signed.

Post-Brexit tensions have boiled over into a raging battle over Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom’s only land border with an EU country, Ireland. Northern Ireland remains in the EU’s single market for goods trade, avoiding a hard border with EU member Ireland, under the most delicate and contentious component of the Brexit deal.

This means that some goods will be subject to customs and border procedures.