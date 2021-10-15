As it hosts Afghan leaders for talks, Russia is in no rush to officially recognize the Taliban.

President Vladimir Putin stated on Friday that Russia is not in a hurry to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan’s new rulers, saying that the country still needs to engage in talks with the de facto administration.

“The temporary government constituted by the Taliban regrettably does not reflect the broad range of Afghan society,” Putin said during a video conversation with presidents of other former Soviet countries. Despite this, he praised the militant group’s election promises and attempts to rebuild governmental institutions.

“We shouldn’t rush the Taliban’s official acceptance,” he warned. “We recognize that we must deal with them, but there is no need to rush, and we will discuss it together.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Putin also mentioned Moscow’s plan to hold another round of discussions between Afghan parties next week, as well as the importance of restarting Afghanistan consultations between Russia, the US, China, and Pakistan.

“We need to help normalize the situation in the country by supporting the inter-Afghan peace process,” he said.

In a move that underlines Moscow’s aspirations to enhance its clout, the Taliban and other Afghan factions will meet with Russian officials on Wednesday.

The Taliban have confirmed their attendance to the so-called “Moscow format” negotiations in the Russian capital, according to Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin’s Afghanistan envoy.

Kabulov said he doesn’t expect any breakthroughs from the talks, which he described as part of a “long evolutionary process.”

He said the topic will include human rights and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, and that Moscow sees the meeting as a forum for “honest discussions” about how to effectively address the country’s concerns.

This month, diplomats from Russia, the United States, China, and Pakistan will convene in Moscow for talks on Afghanistan.

In Afghanistan, the Soviet Union conducted a 10-year war that ended in 1989 with the withdrawal of its forces. Since then, Moscow has made a diplomatic comeback as an influential power broker in international negotiations on Afghanistan, hosting Taliban and other group officials for a series of bilateral and multilateral sessions.

Russia, unlike many other countries, has not evacuated its embassy in Kabul, and its ambassador met with the Taliban shortly after they were released. This is a condensed version of the information.