As it grows to 34 square miles, Minnesota’s largest wildfire destroys homes and outbuildings.

According to the Associated Press, Minnesota’s largest wildfire, which has scorched 34 square miles of forest area, has burned hundreds of homes and barns in the northeast.

The Greenwood Lake fire, according to officials with the Superior National Forest, is still burning. Authorities say fire has damaged 12 homes and cottages, as well as 57 outbuildings. On August 15, the Greenwood Lake fire was discovered, forcing the evacuation of 280 homes and cabins.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota National Guard said its aircraft teams were still providing “aerial fire control capabilities” to fight wildfires around the state.

In Northern Minnesota, aviation crews with the 2-147th Assault Helicopter Battalion continue to offer aerial firefighting capabilities to combat the state's ongoing wildfires. Fuel trucks and Airmen were also provided by the 148th Fighter Wing to help with the mission.

According to Minnesota Public Radio News, three more homes or cabins were destroyed by fire on Wednesday.

According to the US Forest Service, the fire has burned at least 19,000 acres and was caused by lightning, according to the New York Times.

“Once it gets rolling, it tends to gather up momentum and feed off itself,” incident commander Brian Pisarek said at a news conference Monday evening.

He compared it to a “freight train.”

The fire was being fought by almost 400 firefighters.

Another crew of Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources firefighters is traveling to Minnesota to assist as wildfires continue to threaten communities in western states.

Thank you to all of the brave Pennsylvanians who responded to the need for assistance and saved lives.

“As wildfires continue to endanger communities in Western states,” Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said Wednesday, firefighters from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources were traveling to Minnesota to assist.

Forest officials have opted to keep the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness closed for another week, until September 3, a blow to tourists who have been planning trips to the 1 million-acre wilderness for months, as well as outfitters and other companies that serve the area.

Several lightning-caused fires have burnt in the woods this summer due to the dryness.