As it approaches the COVID record, Israel considers imposing gathering restrictions ahead of Jewish holy days.

The Associated Press reported that Israel is considering gathering restrictions ahead of the Jewish High Holidays, the holiest days on the Jewish calendar, as the country approaches its greatest single-day record for COVID-19 infections.

The Israeli government reported 9,831 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, approaching the country’s record of 10,118 new instances in a single day set in January. When the Jewish High Holidays begin in September, officials have begun warning that new gathering restrictions may be implemented.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, data shows that infections are rising among middle-aged people who received two COVID-19 doses in 2021 but have not yet received a booster shot.

Bennett told his cabinet, “This is because they are walking around with the feeling that they are protected.” “They don’t realize that the second dose’s effectiveness against the Delta strain deteriorates over time, and that they need to be infected with the third dose as soon as possible.”

The brand-new daily COVID- Despite the country’s mainly effective vaccination effort and the recent introduction of the world’s first mass booster injection, 19 infections in Israel are approaching record levels.

A increase in the Delta strain has fueled the virus’s spread, even among the vaccinated, and generated talk of crackdowns on gatherings.

Israel had conducted one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns, which appeared to have turned the pandemic’s tide. On May 22, a low of a dozen new cases marked the start of what was expected to be a frenzied summer of tourism, concerts, and the eager return of throngs to Israel’s eateries and outdoor markets.

On June 21, Tourist Israel, a famous tourism site, begged on Twitter, “Who’s coming to Israel this summer?” A watermelon popsicle was placed on top of a photo of Tel Aviv’s beachfront skyline.

As it turns out, there aren’t many tourists. The authorities recorded 125 new cases on the same day, more than doubling the previous day’s count of 49, a snapshot of the rise that has persisted since then.

The administration quickly postponed the August 1 target date for reopening the country to foreign tourists indefinitely, dealing a blow to a sector that had already lost more than 80% of its business.