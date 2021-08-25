As it approaches Lake Tahoe, the Caldor Fire has outrun firefighting resources.

According to the Associated Press, the Caldor Fire has torched hundreds of California houses and is now approaching Lake Tahoe, where it has “outpaced” firefighters and drained resources.

While the fire’s explosive growth has halted recently, Eldorado National Forest supervisor Jeff Marsolais noted that “that can change” as the fire approaches Lake Tahoe.

“We’ve simply been outrun by this fire. “We depleted the materials in the cupboards,” Marsolais explained.

Additional fire teams and equipment have been despatched in an attempt to put out the fire, he said.

“Right now, it’s the country’s No. 1 fire. “Right now, there are dozens of crews, dozers, engines, and others on their way,” Marsolais said.

On Wednesday, the Caldor Fire crept toward Lake Tahoe, despite the efforts of thousands of firefighters to contain the blaze, and tourists hoping to boat or swim were met with thick yellow haze instead of alpine grandeur.

The fire was less than 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the California-Nevada state line, near a lake. California’s state fire chief, Thom Porter, warned this week that the fire was eating its way through tough timberlands and was “knocking on the door” of the Lake Tahoe basin.

On Tuesday, ash fell from the sky, as travelers sought refuge in cafes, outdoor gear shops, and casinos along Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

Cocktail waitresses served patrons playing slots and blackjack inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Ramona Trejo stated she and her husband will stay for their 50th wedding anniversary, as planned, while sitting at a slot machine near a window looking out at automobiles going through the haze.

Trejo, who has respiratory difficulties and requires supplementary oxygen, said her husband wanted to keep gambling.

“Right now, I’d like to leave,” she stated.

Rick Nelson and his wife, Diane, were planning a weekend wedding at Fallen Leaf Lake, south of Tahoe, where his daughter and her fiance met. The smoke, on the other hand, forced the majority of the residents to flee. The light was a strange blood orange color, and the lake’s floats and boats were covered by haze.

