As it approaches its one-year anniversary, a homeless organization in Liverpool is in desperate need of help.

A homeless charity in Liverpool is on the verge of closing because contributions have ‘all but dried up’ just before Christmas.

This month marks the first anniversary of the Liverpool In Arms at Night (LIAN) organization.

Every Monday and Friday night, volunteers set up shop outside Primark on Church Street to provide meals, beverages, and social assistance to Liverpool’s rough sleepers.

LIAN’s founder, Anneka Oates, is anxious about the charity’s survival as winter and Christmas approaches and the need for services grows.

“On average, we serve 100 hot meals per night,” she continued, “but some nights we have to drop.”