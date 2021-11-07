As Israel rejects the reopening of the US Consulate Trump closed in Jerusalem, Palestinians scream foul.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry blasted Israel on Sunday for refusing to reopen a US consulate in Jerusalem that would function as a diplomatic mission for Palestine after it was closed during former President Donald Trump’s administration.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken committed earlier this year to restore the consulate in order to repair damage done to Palestinians after the Trump administration generally favored Israel in regional conflicts.

“As part of expanding those ties with the Palestinians, we’ll be going forward with the process of creating a consulate,” Blinken said at the State Department on October 13, according to Reuters.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, on the other hand, has frequently stated that the country would reject such a transfer, claiming that there is “no room” in Jerusalem for another American mission.

According to the Associated Press, Bennett stated late Saturday that “Jerusalem is the capital of one state, and that state is Israel.”

The administration then proposed that the consulate be established in the West Bank’s Palestinian administrative capital. Palestinians, on the other hand, rejected the offer on Sunday, claiming that Israel has the right to prevent a second US mission.

“East Jerusalem is the capital of the Palestinian state and is an indivisible component of the occupied Palestinian territory. Israel does not have the right to veto a decision made by the US government because it is the occupying power “According to the Associated Press, the statement said.

Jerusalem has historically been a contentious city in the region, with Israel claiming the entire city as its capital and Palestinians claiming East Jerusalem as the eventual capital of their future state. During the 1967 war, Israel took control of East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank.

In 2017, Trump aggravated the situation by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and announcing plans to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

According to the Associated Press, the then-president reduced the operations of the US-Palestinian embassy and placed them under his ambassador to Israel. Palestinians severed most connections with his administration as a result of the contentious relocation.

Last month, the Biden administration announced that the consulate will reopen while the current embassy would remain open.