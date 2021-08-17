As islanders squabble over compatibility votes, Love Island fans all ask the same question.

Prior to this, islanders were asked to vote on the pair they thought was the least compatible.

Priya and Brett, Mary and Aaron, Liberty and Jake, and Faye and Teddy were all nominated, but Priya and Brett were eventually ejected from the island.

However, the vote sparked a rift between numerous Islanders.

“I feel upset by the guys’ decisions, especially because they haven’t given me honest opinions,” Teddy remarked of his and Faye’s selections. As a result, I’m going to approach them differently from now on. “It is what it is,” says the narrator.

“It hurts because I do care about your guys’ opinions,” Faye added, “when people haven’t voiced it and then been our biggest supporters and then been cheering us on and stuff.”

“We thought people could vote for us because of what we’ve gone through,” Liberty, who was also in danger with boyfriend Jake, added.

“At the end of the day, we guessed that we’d be an option. It’s alright with us.”

“Everyone is entitled to their viewpoint, it’s as simple as that,” Jake remarked.

Aaron and Mary, on the other hand, had their say.

“It displays people’s true colors, doesn’t it?” Aaron said to his fellow Islanders.

However, viewers were all perplexed as to why the Islanders, who profess to be content in their relationships, are so concerned about what the rest of the group thinks.

“WHY IS EVERYONE SO PRESSED ABOUT WHAT OTHERS THINK OF THEIR RELATIONSHIP?” Amera tweeted.

“If you think you and your partner are compatible, why are you SOOO concerned with what other people think?” Daphne continued. I’m completely perplexed. Requesting that they write a thesis explaining why they are less compatible than others. ‘ARE YOU OKAY?’ says the narrator.

“I’ve never heard of happy couples being concerned about what others think of their relationship,” Sharon tweeted.

“Why do people care so much about what other people think about their relationship?” Alex wondered.

“Why do they worry so much about what other people think about their relationship?” Ari continued. They’re definitely self-conscious about it.” “The summary comes to an end.”