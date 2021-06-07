As Ireland proceeds into the next phase of pandemic recovery, pubs and gyms are reopening.

Pubs, restaurants, and recreation facilities have reopened in Ireland, bringing the country closer to normalcy.

Food and drinks can now be served outside at hospitality venues, and individual training is also permitted in gyms, swimming pools, and leisure centers.

People are spending their bank holiday Monday enjoying the newest relaxation of the country’s Covid-19 laws in beer gardens and outside eating spaces at cafés and restaurants.

Around 4,000 bars will reopen for outdoor service, employing an estimated 25,000 bartenders.

It will be the first time in Dublin’s historic pubs.