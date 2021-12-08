As international pressure mounts on the Olympics, China touts its human rights ‘values.’

As international pressure increases on China ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the country released a report on its human rights standards on Tuesday.

The study was also issued only days after the United States stated that it would not be sending diplomats to the Olympics, which are set to begin in February, citing worries about human rights violations.

New China Research, the think tank of Xinhua News Agency, the country’s main state-run media institution, released the research. The agency is a significant distributor of propaganda associated with the Chinese Communist Party.

The research, titled “Pursuing Common Values of Humanity,” looked into the country’s ostensible efforts to advance democracy.

“People of all countries uphold the shared human principles of peace, development, parity, justice, democracy, and freedom,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping in his introduction.

“Our shared cause is peace and development, our common desire is equity and justice, and our common pursuit is democracy and freedom,” Xi concluded.

According to the research, China has prospered because of its ideology of “people controlling the country,” and the Chinese constitution ensures the respect of human and civil rights. The country also described itself as a “dedicated practitioner and pioneer in the application of the ideals of democracy, freedom, and human rights,” but it acknowledged that its journey was not yet complete.

The report also went into great length on the country’s push to create a so-called “socialist democracy” by allowing its citizens to “become the country’s masters.”

In addition, the report mentioned China’s numerous government-run programs. While this has been criticized in many democracies, China has declared that “exercising authority according to the law can help the people,” while “illegal and unlawful exercise of power will inevitably harm the country and the people.” Despite the report’s assertion that China has made civil liberties a major priority, frequent claims of human rights violations have sparked international outrage.

Human Rights Watch, a non-governmental organization, has documented serious crimes against humanity, mainly against Uyghurs and other Muslim populations in the Xinjiang area. This includes reports of mass detentions, enforced disappearances, forced labor, cultural genocide, and sexual atrocities, among other things.

